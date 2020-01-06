conrad – conferences and meetups on your terminal

A conference, in the sense of a meeting, is a gathering of individuals who meet at an agreed place and time to discuss or engage in some common interest. There’s tons of conferences each year which will interest Linux users. No matter the size of your budget, there’s a Linux or open source conference you should attend.

Do you have problems tracking conferences? Which conferences do you plan to attend in 2020? Do you need a tool to help you track conferences you want to attend, and serve reminders to you? conrad might be the tool for you.

conrad is a free and open source command-line tool designed to help you track conferences and meetups. The tool is written in Python. Its first release was only a few months ago, so bear in mind the software is in an early stage of development. We’re looking at version 0.3.2.

Installation

conrad hasn’t attracted much publicity, and none of the Linux distributions I regularly use offer a convenient package to install the software. The program isn’t even present in the Arch User Repository. Fortunately, installation is simple with the pip utility. pip is a standard package-management system used to install and manage software packages written in Python.

Issue the command:

$ sudo pip install conference-radar

This pulls in all the dependencies such as colorama, SQLAlchemy, urllib3, and others. The conrad binary is installed to /usr/bin with other files installed to sub-directories in /usr/lib/python3.8/site-packages/.

