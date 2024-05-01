Virtual Keyboard

10 Best Free and Open Source Virtual Keyboards

Software, Utilities

Accessibility is the degree to which products, devices, services, or environments are available to as many people as possible whatever their circumstances. Accessibility can be viewed as the ability to access and benefit from a system or entity. Accessibility is paramount. Social inclusion is not an act of charity but a fundamental human right.

There are several different kinds of keyboards for PCs. The most common type is a physical, external keyboard that plugs into your PC. But you can use a virtual keyboard with Linux instead of a physical keyboard.

There’s no need for a touchscreen monitor. The software displays a visual keyboard with all the standard keys, so you can use a mouse or another pointing device to select keys, or use a physical single key or group of keys to cycle through the keys on the screen.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary ratings chart. We feature free and open source software only here.

Let’s explore the 10 on-screen keyboard tools. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot, together with links to relevant resources.

Virtual Keyboards
FlorenceExtensible scalable virtual keyboard
OnboardOnscreen keyboard useful for tablet PC users and for mobility impaired users
MaliitVirtual keyboard implemented as a plug-in for Maliit Framework
xvkbdVirtual (graphical) keyboard program
squeekboardKeyboard-shaped input method supporting Wayland
GOKGNOME On Screen Keyboard
CoreKeyboardSimple virtual keyboard with word suggestions
qtvkbdFork of kvkbd with all KDE4 dependencies replaced with Qt components
QVKbdVirtual keyboard written in C++ and QML
eekboardEasy to use virtual keyboard toolkit

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.

Best Free and Open Source Software

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
3 Comments
alex scandler
alex scandler
2 years ago

wow , helpfull post , thank you .

Zach DeCook
Zach DeCook
1 year ago

You missed wvkbd, the other wayland virtual keyboard (which can be used for swipe-typing).

