10 Best Free and Open Source Virtual Keyboards

Accessibility is the degree to which products, devices, services, or environments are available to as many people as possible whatever their circumstances. Accessibility can be viewed as the ability to access and benefit from a system or entity. Accessibility is paramount. Social inclusion is not an act of charity but a fundamental human right.

There are several different kinds of keyboards for PCs. The most common type is a physical, external keyboard that plugs into your PC. But you can use a virtual keyboard with Linux instead of a physical keyboard.

There’s no need for a touchscreen monitor. The software displays a visual keyboard with all the standard keys, so you can use a mouse or another pointing device to select keys, or use a physical single key or group of keys to cycle through the keys on the screen.

Virtual Keyboards Florence Extensible scalable virtual keyboard Onboard Onscreen keyboard useful for tablet PC users and for mobility impaired users Maliit Virtual keyboard implemented as a plug-in for Maliit Framework xvkbd Virtual (graphical) keyboard program squeekboard Keyboard-shaped input method supporting Wayland GOK GNOME On Screen Keyboard CoreKeyboard Simple virtual keyboard with word suggestions qtvkbd Fork of kvkbd with all KDE4 dependencies replaced with Qt components QVKbd Virtual keyboard written in C++ and QML eekboard Easy to use virtual keyboard toolkit

