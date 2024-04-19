7 Best Free and Open Source Graphical MPD Clients

MPD is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis.

MPD runs in the background playing music from its playlist. Client programs communicate with MPD to manipulate playback, the playlist, and the database.

The client–server model provides advantages over all-inclusive music players. Clients can communicate with the server remotely over an intranet or over the Internet. The server can be a headless computer located anywhere on a network.

There’s graphical clients, console clients and web-based clients.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 7 best graphical MPD clients. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to listen to their music collection via MPD.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. All the software featured here is published under an open source license.

Let’s explore the 7 graphical MPD clients at hand. For each title we have written a detailed review.

Graphical MPD Clients Quimup Qt-based MPD client with a lovely mini-mode Cantata Feature-rich and user friendly client offering an excellent and intuitive interface Ymuse Easy, functional, and snappy GTK front-end Plattenalbum GTK front-end for MPD. It’s written in Python Sonata Lightweight GTK+ music client. Small and elegant CoverGrid Unlike other clients, it concentrates on albums. xfmpc GTK+ MPD client focusing on a low footprint

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.