7 Best Free and Open Source Graphical MPD Clients

MPD is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis.
MPD runs in the background playing music from its playlist. Client programs communicate with MPD to manipulate playback, the playlist, and the database.
The client–server model provides advantages over all-inclusive music players. Clients can communicate with the server remotely over an intranet or over the Internet. The server can be a headless computer located anywhere on a network.
There’s graphical clients, console clients and web-based clients.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 7 best graphical MPD clients. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to listen to their music collection via MPD.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. All the software featured here is published under an open source license.
Let’s explore the 7 graphical MPD clients at hand. For each title we have written a detailed review.
|Graphical MPD Clients
|Quimup
|Qt-based MPD client with a lovely mini-mode
|Cantata
|Feature-rich and user friendly client offering an excellent and intuitive interface
|Ymuse
|Easy, functional, and snappy GTK front-end
|Plattenalbum
|GTK front-end for MPD. It’s written in Python
|Sonata
|Lightweight GTK+ music client. Small and elegant
|CoverGrid
|Unlike other clients, it concentrates on albums.
|xfmpc
|GTK+ MPD client focusing on a low footprint
This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.
|Read our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.
The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.
There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Cantata is my favorite graphical client too. Everything is really polished, it’s very snappy and has every feature you could possibly want.