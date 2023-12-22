Performance

7 Best Free and Open Source Graphical Download Managers

A download manager is a type of software that manages the downloading of files from the Internet. The best download managers help make the process easier and quicker.

Why use a download manager? If you often download multiple files particularly large files such as ISOs and backups, a download manager can help make streamline the process.

The types of features often provide by download managers include scheduling, batch downloading, file previewing, BitTorrent support, support for compressed file types, and a number of security features. Linux has a good range of options available.

This article focuses on graphical download managers. If you’re looking for console-based download managers, they are covered in this roundup.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.

Ratings chart for the best free and open source download managers

Click the links to learn all about each download manager.

Download Managers
MotrixElectron-based download manager
gopeedDart and Go-based download manager
pyLoadExtremely lightweight, easily extensible and fully manageable via the web
DownZemAll!Qt-based download manager
XDMDownload accelerator and video downloader
PersepolisPython frontend for aria2
KGetVersatile and user-friendly download manager.
