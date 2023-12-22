7 Best Free and Open Source Graphical Download Managers

A download manager is a type of software that manages the downloading of files from the Internet. The best download managers help make the process easier and quicker.
Why use a download manager? If you often download multiple files particularly large files such as ISOs and backups, a download manager can help make streamline the process.
The types of features often provide by download managers include scheduling, batch downloading, file previewing, BitTorrent support, support for compressed file types, and a number of security features. Linux has a good range of options available.
This article focuses on graphical download managers. If you’re looking for console-based download managers, they are covered in this roundup.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
Click the links to learn all about each download manager.
|Download Managers
|Motrix
|Electron-based download manager
|gopeed
|Dart and Go-based download manager
|pyLoad
|Extremely lightweight, easily extensible and fully manageable via the web
|DownZemAll!
|Qt-based download manager
|XDM
|Download accelerator and video downloader
|Persepolis
|Python frontend for aria2
|KGet
|Versatile and user-friendly download manager.
