ArrowDL – cross-platform download manager

A download manager is a type of software that manages the downloading of files from the Internet. The best download managers help make the process easier and quicker.

If you often download multiple files, particularly large files such as ISOs and backups, a download manager can help streamline the process. Downloading files – such as music, video, programs, drivers, and more through a browser – is never the fastest. Besides maximising your bandwidth, a download manager also offers the ability to resume a download after a connection fails.

ArrowDL is a mass download manager. The software lets you download links, pictures, videos from YouTube and other sites, as well as peer-to-peer, and other media available on the internet. This is free and open source software. ArrowDL was previously known as DownZemAll.

Installation

ArrowDL was tested using Manjaro and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

We used Pamac to install the software in Manjaro. There’s a package in the Arch User Repository.

Installation proceeded with no issues.

