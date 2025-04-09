Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Cisco Jabber

Cisco Systems, Inc. is an American multinational technology corporation that focuses on networking hardware and software. It has over 75,000 employees with its headquarters in San Jose, California.
Cisco Jabber is a communication tool that allows users to send instant messages, make phone calls, join meetings, and manage contacts.
Jabber is proprietary software and it’s not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
1. Jitsi
Jitsi is a set of open-source projects that allows you to easily build and deploy secure videoconferencing solutions. It’s privacy focused, compatible with WebRTC, and supports advanced video routing concepts such as simulcast, bandwidth estimations, and scalable video coding.
2. Element
Element (formerly known as Riot and Vector) is a free and open-source software instant messaging client implementing the Matrix protocol. It offers end-to-end encrypted messaging with voice and video support.
3. qTox
qTox is an open source chat, voice, video, and file transfer IM client using the encrypted peer-to-peer Tox protocol. It follows the Tox design guidelines. Tox is a peer-to-peer instant-messaging and video-calling protocol that offers end-to-end encryption.
4. Wire
Wire is a cross-platform, encrypted instant messaging client. It allows users to exchange text, voice, photo, video and music messages. The application also supports group messaging.
All articles in this series:
|Alternatives to Cisco's Products
|AnyConnect SSL VPN gives users secure access to the enterprise network, from any device, at any time, in any location.
|DNA Center is a centralized automation and management platform for the entire network.
|Jabber is a communication tool that allows users to send instant messages, make phone calls, join meetings, and manage contacts.
|Modeling Labs is an on-premises network simulation tool that runs on workstations and servers and allows you to quickly and easily simulate Cisco or multi-vendor networks.
|Packet Tracer is a networking simulation software tool for teaching and learning how to create network topologies and imitate modern computer networks.
|Secure Firewall is a complete security portfolio that protects your applications and users. It includes a Snort 3 next-generation intrusion prevention system.
|Secure IDS is a network-based intrusion detection system that uses a signature database to trigger intrusion alarms. The major components are a sensor platform and a director platform.
|Webex offers calling, meetings, and messaging in the cloud for teams of all sizes. It offers a way of collaborating that focuses around the work you do, not your location.
What about Signal? Secure message program on desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), iPhone, iPad and Android.