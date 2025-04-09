Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Cisco Jabber

Cisco Systems, Inc. is an American multinational technology corporation that focuses on networking hardware and software. It has over 75,000 employees with its headquarters in San Jose, California.

Cisco Jabber is a communication tool that allows users to send instant messages, make phone calls, join meetings, and manage contacts.

Jabber is proprietary software and it’s not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Jitsi

Jitsi is a set of open-source projects that allows you to easily build and deploy secure videoconferencing solutions. It’s privacy focused, compatible with WebRTC, and supports advanced video routing concepts such as simulcast, bandwidth estimations, and scalable video coding.

2. Element

Element (formerly known as Riot and Vector) is a free and open-source software instant messaging client implementing the Matrix protocol. It offers end-to-end encrypted messaging with voice and video support.

3. qTox

qTox is an open source chat, voice, video, and file transfer IM client using the encrypted peer-to-peer Tox protocol. It follows the Tox design guidelines. Tox is a peer-to-peer instant-messaging and video-calling protocol that offers end-to-end encryption.

4. Wire

Wire is a cross-platform, encrypted instant messaging client. It allows users to exchange text, voice, photo, video and music messages. The application also supports group messaging.

