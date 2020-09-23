Apostrophe – distraction free Markdown editor

Markdown is a plain text formatting syntax created by John Gruber in 2004. It’s designed to be easy-to-read and easy-to-write.

Readability is at the very heart of Markdown. It offers the advantages of plain text, provides a convenient format for writing for the web, but it’s not intended to be a replacement for HTML. Markdown is a writing format, not a publishing format. You control the display of the document; formatting words as bold or italic, adding images, and creating lists are just a few of the things we can do with Markdown. Mostly, Markdown is just regular text with a few non-alphabetic characters included, such as # or *.

Apostrophe is a distraction free Markdown editor. It uses pandoc as the backend for Markdown parsing and offers a very clean and sleek user interface.

Installation

The recommended way to install Apostrophe is with Flatpak. You’ll need to setup flatpak first. The method depends on the distro you’re using. On an Arch-based distro, install flatpak with the command:

$ sudo pacman -S flatpak

Reboot the system. Next install the flatpak with the command:

$ flatpak install flathub org.gnome.gitlab.somas.Apostrophe

And run the program with the command:

$ flatpak run org.gnome.gitlab.somas.Apostrophe

There’s also a package in the Arch User Repository for users running an Arch-based distribution.

