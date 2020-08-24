Annie – video downloader built with Go

We’ve written a fair few reviews of open source software that let you download videos from YouTube and other similar services without needing to fire up a web browser. We really admired two command-line tools — youtube-dl and You-Get. We also warmly endorsed two GUI tools Tartube, and DownZemAll!. The latter has a truly sublime interface.

We’re big advocates of command-line tools, so it seems appropriate to put a third command-line downloader tool through the mangle.

Annie is an open source video downloader. It supports sites like YouTube, Tumblr, Vimeo, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and other sites (mostly Chinese) I’ve never used. The program is written in the Go programming language.

Installation

Installing Annie is straightforward. You’ll need FFmpeg on your system, which is probably already present.

You can install Annie using go get, or download the binary file from the project’s GitHub repository (which offers Linux, ARM Linux, FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD, as well as macOS and Windows).

And there’s a package in the Arch User Repository for Arch / Manjaro users.

