Tartube – Watch And Download Videos from YouTube and more

A common complaint about YouTube is that to watch the material you need to use a web browser. Fortunately, some creative developers have developed applications that allow you to bypass the web-only barrier of YouTube.

If you prefer accessing YouTube material from the command-line, we recommend using youtube-dl and You-Get. They offer excellent functionality, and have a large following of both users and developers. But we are conscious that many people prefer an attractive and advanced graphical user interface. You might therefore be interested in Tartube.

Tartube is an open source program written in Python 3 and uses Gtk 3. It’s partially based on youtube-dl-gui.

Installation

The developer provides packages for Debian-based distros, RHEL-based distros, Gentoo, as well as installers for Windows.

There’s a package in the Arch User Repository (AUR) for Arch-based Linux users like ourselves. So we used the AUR package rather than clone the project’s GitHub repository page and install the program manually. Lazy, maybe! But sometimes life is too short, and this particularly applies when you want to investigate lots of multimedia software.

