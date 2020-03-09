You-Get – downloader that scrapes the web

A common complaint about YouTube is that to watch the material you need to use a web browser. Fortunately, some funky developers have created applications that allow you to bypass the web-only barrier of YouTube.

You-Get is a small command-line utility to download media contents (videos, audios, images) from the web. This software lets you access material from YouTube, Youku, Niconico and a whole of other sites without ever leaving the console.

You-Get is written in Python 3. It’s free and open source software.

Installation

The software needs Python 3.2 or higher, and FFmpeg 1.0 or higher, the latter is required for some sites, and YouTube videos with 1080p + resolutions. Python and FFmpeg are already installed on my system.

How best to install You-Get depends on the distro you’re running. If there’s a package in your distro’s repositories, it’s best to install that. Else, install the software with the command:

$ pip3 install you-get

pip is a standard package-management system used to install and manage software packages written in Python.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Summary

Related articles