Wora – music player targeted at audiophiles

Like many types of software, the selection of a favorite music player is, to some extent, dependent on personal preferences. But we hope our reviews of music players helps narrow the field.

All music libraries are different, and the right open source music player can make a world of difference – especially if you’ve a large collection.

We’ve reviewed the vast majority of music players for Linux. But there always seems more out there to explore.

Wora is billed as a beautiful music player for audiophiles. It’s written in TypeScript and published under an open source license.

Installation

Wora was tested using the Manjaro distro.

For Manjaro, there’s a couple of package in the Arch User Repository. We chose to compile the source package with pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool).

