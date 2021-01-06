theBeat – audio player

Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. I’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but I’m endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem.

theBeat is an audio player that’s based on Phonon, the multimedia API provided by KDE and is the standard abstraction for handling multimedia streams within KDE software.

theBeat is free and open source software built using Qt.

Installation

There’s unfettered access to the source code, as theBeat is open source software.

The installation process is straightforward. We needed to compile and install the-libs, as well as the taglib development page.

$ git clone https://github.com/vicr123/the-libs.git

$ cd the-libs

$ qmake

$ make -j4

$ sudo make install

$ sudo apt install libtag1-dev

Then clone theBeat’s GitHub repository, generate a makefile using qmake, and compile the program with make.

$ git clone https://github.com/vicr123/theBeat.git

$ cd theBeat

$ qmake

$ make -j4

$ sudo make install

You can run make without the -j flag, but if your system has multiple CPU cores, the -j flag speeds up the compilation.

If you’re using an Arch or Arch-based distro, there’s a package in the Arch User Repository.

