Szyszka – fast and powerful file renamer

Renaming files or folders can be very cumbersome, especially if you want to rename a high number of files. But it is not necessary to click on every single file individually, make some changes just to take the same procedure at the next file. Instead what you need is a batch renamer.
Szyszka is billed as a fast and powerful file renamer. It’s built with GTK and is cross-platform software.
Szyszka is a Polish word which means Pinecone.
Installation
We evaluated Szyszka on Ubuntu 23.10.
We installed the Flatpak using bauh, a graphical interface that lets you manage your software. It supports Snaps, Flatpaks, AppImages, deb packages, web applications, and even packages for the Arch distro.
As the image above indicates, there’s a Snap available too, or we can install the software using Cargo, Rust’s package manager.
The software is available for Linux, macOS, and Windows. We only tested it under Linux.
In Operation
Here’s an image of Szyszka in action. We’re about to rename 7 files based on a simple replace text rule.
Here are the different rules available.
These rules can be combined together. We can save rules to use them later, as well as edit, reorder rules and results.
What else does the software offer?
- Multithreading search for files.
- The ability to add files recursively.
- Regex support.
- Internationalization support.
Summary
Szyszka is mature software and works well. It has a simple and straightforward interface.
Does it replace KRename as our favourite batch renamer? In a word, no. We really like the plugins available in KRename; some of them are a real time-saver for us.
But Szyszka has a good selection of rules which can be combined. The tool coped well with some really large bulk renaming we tried. On balance, it’s a competent utility.
Website: github.com/qarmin/szyszka
Support:
Developer: Rafał Mikrut
License: MIT License
Szyszka is written in Rust. Learn Rust with our recommended free books and free tutorials
