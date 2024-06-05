Switcheroo – utility to convert and manipulate images

Switcheroo is a Rust-based utility designed to give you a simple, quick, and easy-to-use tool to convert and manipulate your images. It’s a GUI frontend to the legendary ImageMagick program.

Switcheroo was previously known as Converter.

ImageMagick is a software suite to create, edit, and compose bitmap images. All manipulations can be achieved through shell commands. The software can read, convert and write images in a huge variety of formats including DPX, EXR, GIF, JPEG, JPEG-2000, PDF, PhotoCD, PNG, Postscript, SVG, and TIFF. ImageMagick is often used in industries such as web development, graphic design, and video editing, as well as in scientific research, medical imaging, and astronomy. Its versatile and customizable nature, along with its robust image processing capabilities, make it a popular choice for a wide range of image-related tasks.

Installation

We tested Switcheroo with Manjaro and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

Under Manjaro we installed Switcheroo using Pamac, a GUI tool that lets us install packages from Manjaro’s Official Repositories, the Arch User Repository, and Flatpak.

At the time of writing the current version of Switcheroo is v2.2.0. There is an AUR package but it’s not the current version, so we installed the Flatpak.

We used bauh to install the Flatpak in Ubuntu. bauh is a graphical interface that lets you manage your software. It supports Snaps, Flatpaks, AppImages, deb packages, and web applications.

