radio-active – listen to radio from the terminal

Internet radio (also known as web radio, net radio, streaming radio, and online radio) is a digital audio service transmitted via the Internet.

Why do we like internet radio? There are no sign-up or subscription charges. There are a huge range of stations available from around the world. If you like classical music, pop music, folk music, news, talk radio, and much more, internet radio has something for everyone wherever you live (providing you have a net connection). Internet radio offers every format that is available on traditional broadcast radio stations.

We’ve written a few reviews of command-line internet radio software including PyRadio and curseradio, both tools written in Python. radio-active is also written in Python and terminal-based. Let’s see how it fares.

Installation

One way to install radio-active is with pip. pip is a general-purpose package installer for both libraries and apps with no environment isolation. We generally prefer installing software with pipx. pipx is made specifically for application installation, as it adds isolation yet still makes the apps available in your shell: pipx creates an isolated environment for each application and its associated packages.

With Ubuntu, pipx is installed with the command:

$ sudo apt install pipx

We then use pipx to install radio-active with the command:

$ pipx install radio-active

This command installs the software to ~/.local/pipx/venvs/radio-active/bin and adds symlinks into ~/.local/bin

We can start the software with the command radio or radioactive .

