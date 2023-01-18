PQMusic – minimalistic audio player

If you’ve followed my ramblings (sometimes known as reviews), you’ll know I’m intensely passionate about music. Over the past few years I’ve reviewed so many open source music players I’ve lost count of them all. However many I review, there’s always an enterprising Linux user who tells me I’ve missed one. Always happy to fill in the gaps, hoping to find a gem of a music player that will replace my favourite (that’s Tauon Music Box). I’ve even convinced a few of the motley LinuxLinks open source enthusiasts to migrate to Tauon Music Box. It’s either my cunning persuasiveness or that Tauon Music Box is just mindbogglingly awesome.

Now I am really rambling. Let’s get back to the focus of this article; my take on PQMusic.

PQMusic is billed as a minimalistic and easy to use audio player. The software is written in the Python programming language.

This is free and open source software.

Installation

The software was tested on Manjaro and Ubuntu. There’s a convenient package in the Arch User Repository (AUR) for Arch-based distros such as Manjaro. The package installed without any issues.

If you’re not running Manjaro, the easiest way to get up and running is to use the project’s AppImage. AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software. If you’re new to AppImage, read our Linux for Starters section.

Alternatively, as the full source code is available, you can clone the project’s GitHub repository, install the project’s dependencies, and go down the manual approach. However, sometimes life is just too short, hence why Manjaro with access to the AUR is a useful distro for testing software.

