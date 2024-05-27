One-Click-Backup – Qt-based simple backup software

Having a solid data backup strategy is imperative in keeping your data safe. Your storage drives won’t last forever. Also, hardware failure is just one way you can lose data. Even though Linux is less at risk of nasties like ransomware attacks than other operating systems, it offers no protection from things like natural disasters.

Probably one of the most important software applications, but often neglected, is the backup program. The best Linux backup software will keep you covered when you accidentally delete files, or when a disk bites the dust. Backup software protects a variety of file types, including documents, databases, photos, music, and videos. Backup software provides an automated solution for creating, managing, and restoring data from backups.

There are different types of backup software including full backup software, incremental backup software, and image backup software.

One-Click-Backup is a basic program to backup folders to an external location. It’s written in C++ and uses Qt.

Installation

We evaluated One-Click-Backup under Kubuntu 24.04 LTS and Manjaro.

Installing the software is straightforward as there’s a Flatpak available. We installed the Flatpak in Manjaro with its Pamac GUI.

Under Kubuntu, we used bauh, a graphical interface that lets you manage your software. It supports Snaps, Flatpaks, AppImages, deb packages, and web applications.

The project also provides an AppImage. And the full source code is available if you fancy manually building the software.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction and Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Summary