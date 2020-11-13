markets – track stock, currency, and cryptocurrency

A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. Typically it does not exist in physical form (like paper money) and is also typically not issued by a central authority. Instead, there’s decentralized control.

Cryptocurrencies have not only had an impact on the world’s expectations surrounding money. They’ve also continued to evolve since the first Bitcoin block was mined back in 2009. Since then, thousands of unique cryptocurrencies have appeared.

Of these, Bitcoin remains the most popular. Some economists, including several Nobel laureates, have characterized it as a speculative bubble. But Bitcoin could be on the verge of adoption by professional investors which would send its price higher.

markets is software that lets you track stock, currency, and cryptocurrency prices. The tool is written in Vala and uses GTK3.

Installation

Compiling the source code is a straightforward affair. Clone the project’s GitHub repository.

$ git clone https://github.com/bitstower/markets.git

Change into the project’s directory, and build with:

$ cd markets

$ meson build --prefix=/usr

$ cd build

$ ninja

Install the software with the command:

$ sudo ninja install

Run the program with:

$ bitstower-markets

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Summary

Related articles