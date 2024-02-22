Machine Learning in Linux: ocrs – modern OCR engine

Our Machine Learning in Linux series focuses on apps that make it easy to experiment with machine learning.

ocrs is a Rust library and CLI tool for extracting text from images, also known as OCR (Optical Character Recognition). The software uses neural network models written in PyTorch, a deep learning framework for fast, flexible experimentation. ocrs relies on machine learning to handle noise and variability in inputs.

This is free and open source software.

Installation

Installing the CLI tool is very straightforward using cargo, Rust’s package manager. The software downloads the program’s dependencies and compiles the packages. Issue the command:

$ cargo install ocrs-cli

The image below shows the final page of the output when issuing the cargo command.

There are no issues to report.

