Machine Learning in Linux: Final2x – enhance your images with super-resolution

With the availability of huge amounts of data for research and powerful machines to run your code on with distributed cloud computing and parallelism across GPU cores, Deep Learning has helped to create self-driving cars, intelligent voice assistants, pioneer medical advancements, machine translation, and much more. Deep Learning has become an indispensable tool for countless industries.

This series looks at highly promising machine learning and deep learning software for Linux.

Final2x is GUI software that uses sophisticated AI models to enhance your images by guessing what the details could be. It’s free and open source software.

Installation

We tested Final2x with the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Manjaro distributions. Manjaro is an Arch-based distro.

The project provides a deb package as well as a cross-platform Snap and AppImage. There’s a binary package in the Arch User Repository (AUR) for Arch and Arch-based distros.

On Ubuntu, we downloaded the deb package from the project’s GitHub repository and installed it in the usual way.

As you can see, everything went smoothly. Whatever Linux distro you’re running, you should be able to get up and running in less than two shakes of a lamb’s tail.

There are also binary packages for macOS and Windows, if you’re still living on the dark side.

Let’s see how Final2x performs.

