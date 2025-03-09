Machine Learning

Machine Learning in Linux: DiffRhythm – AI song generation

Multimedia, Reviews, Scientific

Artificial intelligence icon Our Machine Learning in Linux series focuses on apps that make it easy to experiment with machine learning. All the apps covered in the series can be self-hosted.

DiffRhythm is billed as a blazingly fast and embarrassingly simple end-to-end full-length song generation with latent diffusion.

This is free and open source software written in Python.

Installation

We evaluated DiffRhythm using the Ubuntu 24.10 distro.

We recently reviewed Pinokio, a utility that aims to make installing AI apps a breeze. We tried installing DiffRhythm with Pinokio but it bailed out with the error:

ENOENT: no such file or directory, stat '/home/sde/pinokio/api/diffrhythm.git/{{input.event[0]}}'

Rather than investigating the issue we chose to proceed with a manual installation. Old-school is sometimes the best.

Clone the project’s GitHub repository with the command:

$ git clone https://github.com/ASLP-lab/DiffRhythm.git

Change into the newly created directory.

$ cd DiffRhythm

Install the environment. You may already have espeak-ng installed, but if not, install it:

$ sudo apt install espeak-ng

We’re going to use pip to install DiffRhythm’s dependencies. But to avoid polluting our system, we’ll use a conda environment.

$ conda create -n diffrhythm python=3.10

DiffRhythm installation

Activate the environment:

$ conda activate diffrhythm

Install the dependencies using pip inside our environment.

$ pip install -r requirements.txt

DiffRhythm installation

Everything appeared fine, but we got an error:

ImportError: /home/sde/anaconda3/envs/diffrhythm/bin/../lib/libstdc++.so.6: version `GLIBCXX_3.4.32' not found

which was fixed by installing the missing library:

$ conda install -c conda-forge libstdcxx-ng

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation and Summary

Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction and Installation
Page 2 – In Operation and Summary

Pages: 1 2
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Read our Comment FAQ.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments