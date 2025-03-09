Machine Learning in Linux: DiffRhythm – AI song generation

Our Machine Learning in Linux series focuses on apps that make it easy to experiment with machine learning. All the apps covered in the series can be self-hosted.

DiffRhythm is billed as a blazingly fast and embarrassingly simple end-to-end full-length song generation with latent diffusion.

This is free and open source software written in Python.

Installation

We evaluated DiffRhythm using the Ubuntu 24.10 distro.

We recently reviewed Pinokio, a utility that aims to make installing AI apps a breeze. We tried installing DiffRhythm with Pinokio but it bailed out with the error:

ENOENT: no such file or directory, stat '/home/sde/pinokio/api/diffrhythm.git/{{input.event[0]}}'

Rather than investigating the issue we chose to proceed with a manual installation. Old-school is sometimes the best.

Clone the project’s GitHub repository with the command:

$ git clone https://github.com/ASLP-lab/DiffRhythm.git

Change into the newly created directory.

$ cd DiffRhythm

Install the environment. You may already have espeak-ng installed, but if not, install it:

$ sudo apt install espeak-ng

We’re going to use pip to install DiffRhythm’s dependencies. But to avoid polluting our system, we’ll use a conda environment.

$ conda create -n diffrhythm python=3.10

Activate the environment:

$ conda activate diffrhythm

Install the dependencies using pip inside our environment.

$ pip install -r requirements.txt

Everything appeared fine, but we got an error:

ImportError: /home/sde/anaconda3/envs/diffrhythm/bin/../lib/libstdc++.so.6: version `GLIBCXX_3.4.32' not found

which was fixed by installing the missing library:

$ conda install -c conda-forge libstdcxx-ng

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation and Summary

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction and Installation

Page 2 – In Operation and Summary