LyricPad – access lyrics over the web with this Qt based app

I recently wrote a review of Olivia. It’s a cloud music player for Linux developed by Keshav Bhatt. The author is writing a number of open source software. I took the opportunity to check out a few of his other projects, one of which is LyricPad.

LyricPad is a free and open source lyrics viewer written in C++ and uses Qt, a free and open-source widget toolkit for creating graphical user interfaces. LyricPad relies on Python code and back-end developed by Rishabh Bhardwaj.

LyricPad is at a very early stage of development. There’s no official release to date.

Installation

Full source code for LyricPad is available from the project’s GitHub project page. And there’s a snap available if you use universal packages.

If you prefer compiling, installation is very straightforward and was painless. Here’s the shell commands to clone the project’s repository, compile the source code, and install it on a system.

$ git clone https://github.com/keshavbhatt/lyricpad.git

$ cd lyricpad

$ qmake && make

$ sudo make install

