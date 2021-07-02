Lucas Chess – play and train chess

Chess is a recreational and competitive board game played between two players. It’s a very popular game, played by millions across the world, in clubs, online, by correspondence, and in tournaments.

The game is played on a square chessboard with 64 squares arranged in an eight-by-eight grid. Each player controls 16 pieces, and the object of the game is to checkmate the opponent’s king.

Chess has the virtue of being suitable for people of all ages. It has many positive attributes helping players develop their memory, improve and enhance their concentration, as well as enhance logical thinking. It also promotes and improves imagination and creativity. Chess is one of those games that takes a few days to learn and the rest of your life to master, with the game being a never ending learning process, even for the top players.

We tried Lucas Chess a couple of years ago, but failed to compile the program in Linux. It was disappointing because testing the program under Windows demonstrated the quality of the software. The situation has recently changed with the first official binary version of Lucas Chess for Linux.

Installation

With the release of a binary for Linux, installation is now trivial.

Download the file LucasChessR125a_LINUX.sh from the project’s GitHub repository. It’s not a small download; 262MB to be precise.

The downloaded file is run from a terminal with the command:

$ sh ./LucasChessR125a_LINUX.sh

The following dialog box should pop up. You’re given the choice of installing the software, or to play the game without installing.

If you choose to install, the software is installed to ~/LucasChessR, and a menu entry is added.

