Kopia – backup/restore tool

Having a solid data backup strategy is imperative in keeping your data safe. Your storage drives won’t last forever. Also, hardware failure is just one way you can lose data. Even though Linux is less at risk of nasties like ransomware attacks than other operating systems, it offers no protection from things like natural disasters.

Probably one of the most important software applications, but often neglected, is the backup program. The best Linux backup software will keep you covered when you accidentally delete files, or when a disk bites the dust. Backup software protects a variety of file types, including documents, databases, photos, music, and videos. Backup software provides an automated solution for creating, managing, and restoring data from backups.

There are different types of backup software including full backup software, incremental backup software, and image backup software.

Kopia is a fast and secure backup/restore tool that allows you to create encrypted snapshots of your data and save the snapshots to remote or cloud storage of your choice, to network-attached storage or server, or locally on your machine.

Installation

We tested Kopia with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Manjaro distributions.

In Manjaro, we built Kopia CLI from the Arch User Repository (AUR) using the Pamac GUI tool (shown below).

This only installs the CLI tool, but we also tested the GUI too.

Running the GUI, we’re first asked to select the storage type. All supported repository types are shown on-screen within the program interface.

