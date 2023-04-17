Junction – application/browser chooser

Junction is an application/browser chooser. It’s designed to improve your workflow by making it easier to switch applications.

This utility is designed to streamline opening files and links with different apps. Think of Junction as an alternative to the system’s default “Open with” menu option. But there are other ways this JavaScript tool seeks to improve your productivity.

Installation

The easiest way to install Junction is to use Flatpak. This is an open source containerized package format similar to Snap. While Snap relies on a central repository for software, Flatpak can be installed from different sources. The primary source is Flathub.

Issue the following command to install Junction.

$ flatpak install flathub re.sonny.Junction

We can run the software for the first time with the commmand:

$ flatpak run re.sonny.Junction

If you’re running Arch or an Arch-based distro, there’s a package for Junction in the Arch User Repository.

How you use Junction depends somewhat on your own preferences. For example, if you enjoy the power of the terminal, we recommend creating an alias. For the bash shell, add a line to the .bashrc file

$ alias open='flatpak run re.sonny.Junction'

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation / Summary