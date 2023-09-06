Gomu – Go Music Player

I’ve reviewed a smorgasbord array of music players for Linux. So many, in fact, that I’ve honestly lost count of the number. Yet visitors to LinuxLinks are keen to share their finds with me. Gomu was shared to me by a hardcore Go aficionado.

Gomu is billed as an intuitive, powerful CLI music player. It has embedded scripting language and event hook to enable a user to customize their config.

This is free and open source software.

Installation

I’m using the Manjaro distro for my reviews of music apps. There’s a package in the Arch User Repository (AUR), but let’s install the software from the command-line without using an AUR helper. We can install the current version of Gomu with a simple command:

$ go install github.com/issadarkthing/gomu@latest

The command installs the gomu binary to ~/go/bin . You can either add this directory to your $PATH or copy the file to a directory that’s already in your $PATH such as /usr/local/bin . Let’s go for the second option.

$ sudo mv ~/go/bin/grump /usr/local/bin/

I also tested the AUR package.

