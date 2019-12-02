Gemini – audio player with wallpaper changer

I’ve been writing reviews of Linux music players discovering a raft of gems along the way, together with a fair few turkeys. That’s the nature of open source software. It’s not necessarily an indication of quality or maturity. But with a mesmerizing selection on offer, there’s almost always free software that meets my specific requirements.

For this review, I’m looking at Gemini, an audio player that sports an integrated wallpaper changer.

Gemini saw its first release in November 2018.

Installation

Gemini isn’t available in the repositories of most popular Linux distributions. It’s best to compile the software from the project’s source code. Clone the project’s repository, and compile the software with the following commands:

$ git clone https://github.com/blooser/gemini

$ cd gemini/

$ qmake

$ make -j4

(the -j flag enables the compiler to use more cores, which speeds up compilation.)

Run the software with ./Gemini

I’m currently writing a blog sharing my experiences of the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”) as a desktop replacement. I wasn’t able to compile Gemini on the RPI4 because of missing Qt 5 libraries. I’m not an expert at compiling software. If you’ve got Gemini running on the RPI4, please let me know.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Other Features

Page 4 – Summary

Related articles