GabTag – audio tagging tool

A tag editor (or tagger) is an application which allows users to edit metadata of multimedia files. Metadata is the data about the audio data. It lets information about the audio file such as the title, artist, conductor, album, track length, lyrics, embedded images, and other information be stored in the audio file itself.

Tag editors are frequently used to correct and organise multimedia files and they support popular digital audio formats. They can rename files based on the tag information, replace words in tags and filenames, create playlists, and import/export tag information. An important feature we look for is the ability to make online database lookups, saving valuable time in collating tags and cover art for your music collection.

GabTag is a Linux audio tagging tool written in GTK 3 which makes it friendly for GTK based desktop users. GabTag is free and open source software.

Installation

The developer provides the full source code, but there’s no official distro-specific packages. Instead, the developer provides support for Flatpak, a universal packaging format with a decentralized means of distribution.

There is a package in the Arch User Repository for Arch and Arch-based distros. Using the package installs any dependencies missing on your system. In our case, we were missing python-mutagen and appstream. python-mutagen is an audio metadata tag reader and writer. appstream provides a standard for creating app stores across distributions.

