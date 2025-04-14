10 Free and Open Source Game Engines – Part 3

Game engines offer huge benefits to game developers. The main functionality they provide is the library of core functions used in a computer game. This often includes a realtime rendering engine for 2D or 3D graphics, physics engine with collision detection, a character animation system, scene graph, sound, artificial intelligence, threading, networking, input, streaming localization support, debugging tools, integration with languages, and the provision of performance monitoring and optimization tools.

Game engines play a crucial role in the fast creation and development of computer games. As they offer a collection of visual development tools, and are often presented in an integrated development environment, they vastly accelerate the development of games. Game engines are referred to as “game middleware” because they provide a flexible and reusable software platform.

We covered game engines in these two articles: first article, and second article. This article recommends more great game engines.

Let’s explore these additional 10 game engines. For each engine we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screen shot of the program in action, together with links to relevant resources.

Game Engines: Part 3 Armory 3D game engine focused on portability, minimal footprint and performance Bevy Refreshingly simple data-driven game engine built in Rust ct.js 2D game engine and IDE Defold Cross-platform game engine ezEngine Philosophy is to be modular and flexible Fibbo Web-based game engine Redot Engine Multi-platform 2D and 3D game engine microStudio Game engine and a platform to learn and practice programming O3DE Real-time, multi-platform 3D engine Tuesday JS Simple web-based visual novel editor

Note: The utilities are listed in alphabetical order.

Eligibility criteria

Free to download. The project must be available to download without charge but the authors may accept donations.

Published under an open source license. Popular open source licenses for games include MIT License, GNU General Public License, and BSD License.

Not in an early stage of development. The utility must be in a stage of mature development.