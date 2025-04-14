Game Engines

10 Free and Open Source Game Engines – Part 3

Games, Roundup

Game engines offer huge benefits to game developers. The main functionality they provide is the library of core functions used in a computer game. This often includes a realtime rendering engine for 2D or 3D graphics, physics engine with collision detection, a character animation system, scene graph, sound, artificial intelligence, threading, networking, input, streaming localization support, debugging tools, integration with languages, and the provision of performance monitoring and optimization tools.

Game engines play a crucial role in the fast creation and development of computer games. As they offer a collection of visual development tools, and are often presented in an integrated development environment, they vastly accelerate the development of games. Game engines are referred to as “game middleware” because they provide a flexible and reusable software platform.

We covered game engines in these two articles: first article, and second article. This article recommends more great game engines.

Let’s explore these additional 10 game engines. For each engine we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screen shot of the program in action, together with links to relevant resources.

Game Engines: Part 3
Armory3D game engine focused on portability, minimal footprint and performance
BevyRefreshingly simple data-driven game engine built in Rust
ct.js2D game engine and IDE
DefoldCross-platform game engine
ezEnginePhilosophy is to be modular and flexible
FibboWeb-based game engine
Redot EngineMulti-platform 2D and 3D game engine
microStudioGame engine and a platform to learn and practice programming
O3DEReal-time, multi-platform 3D engine
Tuesday JSSimple web-based visual novel editor

Note: The utilities are listed in alphabetical order.

Eligibility criteria

TickFree to download. The project must be available to download without charge but the authors may accept donations.

TickPublished under an open source license. Popular open source licenses for games include MIT License, GNU General Public License, and BSD License.

TickNot in an early stage of development. The utility must be in a stage of mature development.

Best Free and Open Source Software Read our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

Spotted a useful open source Linux program not covered on our site? Please let us know by completing this form.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Read our Comment FAQ.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments