9 Best Free and Open Source Java Application Servers

An application server is computer software which provides the business logic for an application program. It offers services such as management of large distributed systems, data services, load balancing, transaction support, and network security. The application server is one part of a three-tier application, consisting of a graphical interface server, an application (business logic) server, and a database / transaction server. Many application servers support the Java platform, but they can be found in other environments.

There are good reasons to deploy an application server in a corporate environment. At a high level, an application server enables updates and upgrades to applications to be distributed to all users. System administrators also benefit from the fact that changes to application configuration can take place centrally, which greatly simplifies technical support and ultimately the end user experience. Application servers also simplify user management, avoiding the need to set up and maintain user-management systems for applications. This type of software also enhances scalability and resource usage, and exposes business components via different deployment wrappers.

Java is a general-purpose, concurrent, class-based, object-oriented, high-level programming language and computing platform first released by Sun Microsystems in 1995. It’s related in some ways to C and C++, in particular with regard to its syntax, and borrows a few ideas from other languages.

Java Application Servers TomEE Jakarta EE 9.1 certified application server extends Apache Tomcat Tomcat Java Servlet container, or web container (technically not an application server) Jetty Provides a web server and servlet container (technically not an application server) Wildfly Powerful, modular and lightweight application server Geronimo Provides JavaEE/JakartaEE libraries and Microprofile implementations Lucee Lightweight dynamic CFML scripting language with a solid foundation GlassFish Jakarta EE platform application server Payara Middleware platform supporting deployments of Java EE and MicroProfile apps JonAS Java EE 6 web profile certified enterprise server

