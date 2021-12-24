ticker – terminal stock ticker

While it can be a struggle to make ends meet, it’s possible to make life easier through better money management. Financial management is about planning income and expenditure and making informed decisions that enable you to survive financially. With today’s financial pressures, it’s even more important to look after your finances, if only to make sure there are no nasty surprises when you receive your next bank statement.

One way of staying alert regarding your financial position is to use a stock ticker. This is software that provides live updates of stock prices and enables you to easily monitor your investments.

As its name suggests, ticker is software that performs this function. And it offers this tracking without straying from the command-line. It’s free and open source software written in Go.

Command-line software is light on system resources (very useful on low specified machines), can be faster and more efficient than their graphical counterparts, they do not stop working when X is restarted, and are great for scripting purposes.

Installation

If time is really short, we recommend installing ticker using the the developer’s snap with the command:

$ sudo snap install ticker

There are pre-compiled binaries available for Linux and Windows, as well as the unfettered source code. The developer also provides Docker images. If you’re new to Docker, read our Docker series for beginners.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Summary