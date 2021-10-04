FLB Music – music player and downloader

We’ve reviewed a smorgasbord of open source music players. But Linux is endowed with a huge selection, and there’s still a few we’ve yet to review.
FLB Music is billed as a ‘beautiful cross platform music player’. It’s written in TypeScript and uses Vue.js, a model–view–viewmodel front end JavaScript framework for building user interfaces and single-page applications.
Installation
The project doesn’t provide any distro-specific packages. However, the developer provides an AppImage and a snap, so installation is trivial whatever distro you’re using.
On our Ubuntu 21.04 systems, we installed the snap with the command:
$ sudo snap install flbmusic
For the AppImage, download it from the author’s website (see Summary section for the link) and make the file executable with the command:
$ chmod u+x FLB-Music-1.1.7-AppImage
AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.
Next page: Page 2 – In Operation
Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation
Page 3 – Memory Usage
Page 4 – Summary