FLB Music – music player and downloader

We’ve reviewed a smorgasbord of open source music players. But Linux is endowed with a huge selection, and there’s still a few we’ve yet to review.

FLB Music is billed as a ‘beautiful cross platform music player’. It’s written in TypeScript and uses Vue.js, a model–view–viewmodel front end JavaScript framework for building user interfaces and single-page applications.

Installation

The project doesn’t provide any distro-specific packages. However, the developer provides an AppImage and a snap, so installation is trivial whatever distro you’re using.

On our Ubuntu 21.04 systems, we installed the snap with the command:

$ sudo snap install flbmusic

For the AppImage, download it from the author’s website (see Summary section for the link) and make the file executable with the command:

$ chmod u+x FLB-Music-1.1.7-AppImage

AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.

