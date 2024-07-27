electerm – terminal emulator and much more

The terminal window allows the user to access a console and all its applications such as command line interfaces (CLI) and text user interface software. Even with the sophistication of modern desktop environments packed with administrative tools, other utilities, and productivity software all sporting attractive graphical user interfaces, it remains the case that some tasks are still best undertaken with the command line.

electerm is a terminal emulator with bags of additional functionality. It’s free and open source software.

Installation

We evaluated electerm on a variety of Linux distributions including Ubuntu, Manjaro, and Fedora.

We installed electerm using the versatile bauh utility. bauh is a graphical interface that lets you manage your software. It supports Snaps, Flatpaks, AppImages, deb packages, web applications, and even packages for the Arch distro.

The project also provides packages for Debian/Ubuntu and Fedora. And there are cross-distro Snap and AppImage available too, so you’ll be able to run this software whatever distribution you use.

Besides support for Linux, the software also runs under macOS, and Windows.

