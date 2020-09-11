Cryptonose – Cryptocurrency trading tool

A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. Typically it does not exist in physical form (like paper money) and is also typically not issued by a central authority. Instead, there’s decentralized control.

Cryptocurrencies have not only had an impact on the world’s expectations surrounding money. They’ve also continued to evolve since the first Bitcoin block was mined back in 2009. Since then, thousands of unique cryptocurrencies have appeared.

Of these, Bitcoin remains the most popular. Some economists, including several Nobel laureates, have characterized it as a speculative bubble. But Bitcoin could be on the verge of adoption by professional investors which would send its price higher.

Cryptonose is a small open source utility that might be helpful if you’re interested in trading cryptocurrency. The tool supports 3 exchanges: Binance, Bitfinex and Poloniex. A cryptocurrency exchange is a business that allows customers to trade cryptocurrencies or digital currencies for other assets, such as conventional fiat money or other digital currencies.

Cryptonose is written in Java so it’s cross-platform software.

Installation

The developer provides packages for Debian/Ubuntu and Fedora/RedHat distributions.

There’s an executable for Windows. As the program is written in Java, the program also runs on other operating systems such as Mac OS X.

There’s also the full source code available.

For Arch and Arch-based distros, there’s a convenient package in the Arch User Repository.

