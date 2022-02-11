7 Best Free and Open Source Status Page Systems

A status page system is software that lets you communicate incidents, schedule maintenance and downtimes with your customers.

A status page can be public or private. Public stage pages engender customer trust and demonstrate the reliability of a platform. Private status pages are useful to communicate incidents with internal stakeholders.

Status page systems offer control over how to communicate an incident on the status page. Good systems let you notify customers and stakeholders in real time reducing the volume of customer support queries.

There are many status page systems available for Linux. We recommend our favorites captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. We only showcase free and open source software here.

Let’s explore the 7 status page tools. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot of the software in action together with links to relevant resources.

Status Page Systems Cachet Status page system for everyone Upptime Uptime monitor / status page using GitHub Actions, Issues, and Pages Statping-ng Status page and monitoring server Uptime Kuma Excellent monitoring tool with a simple status page Cabot Provides features of PagerDuty, Server Density, Pingdom and Nagios PHP Server Monitor Script that checks whether your websites and servers are up and running Statusfy Focus on writing your Incidents Reports and let the magic happen

