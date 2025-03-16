6 Best Free and Open Source PHP Microframeworks

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.
A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.
This article examines the best PHP microframeworks. Micro means the framework is small, with little or no tools and libraries. Microframeworks are designed with extensibility in mind. They provide an essential set of features and rely on extensions to do the rest. Microframeworks have the advantage of making no or fewer decisions for you, making it easy to start development.
When it comes to web development, there are a wide range of PHP microframeworks to choose from. The choice actually helps you find the right tool for the job.
Here’s our pick of the finest open source microframeworks captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
|Best PHP Micro Frameworks
|Slim
|Helps you quickly write simple yet powerful web applications and APIs
|Symfony
|Set of reusable PHP components
|Flight
|Fast, simple, extensible framework for PHP
|Fat-Free
|Powerful yet easy-to-use PHP micro-framework
|Leaf
|Slim and lightweight PHP framework
|OpenSwoole
|Programmatic platform building modernized systems
| Read our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.
Spotted a useful open source Linux program not covered on our site? Please let us know by completing this form.
The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.
There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.