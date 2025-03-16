Coding

6 Best Free and Open Source PHP Microframeworks

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.

A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.

This article examines the best PHP microframeworks. Micro means the framework is small, with little or no tools and libraries. Microframeworks are designed with extensibility in mind. They provide an essential set of features and rely on extensions to do the rest. Microframeworks have the advantage of making no or fewer decisions for you, making it easy to start development.

When it comes to web development, there are a wide range of PHP microframeworks to choose from. The choice actually helps you find the right tool for the job.

SlimHelps you quickly write simple yet powerful web applications and APIs
SymfonySet of reusable PHP components
FlightFast, simple, extensible framework for PHP
Fat-FreePowerful yet easy-to-use PHP micro-framework
LeafSlim and lightweight PHP framework
OpenSwooleProgrammatic platform building modernized systems
