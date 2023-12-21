5 Best Free and Open Source No-Code Database Tools

This article focuses on hybrid tools that merge spreadsheet functionality with database storage capabilities. These no-code database tools let you build anything from simple to very complex databases to organize all of your information. Think of these tools as a cross between LibreCalc and a database with additional functionality.

Building databases usually needs input from developers. But with these solutions you can create these databases without needing any coding experience. Information stored can be filtered and manipulated, helping you to better visualize large amounts of information.

While all of the software is open source, many of the tools offer paid extras.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. We’re only evaluating the open source versions.

Click the links below to learn more about each application and see which one is best suited for your requirements.

No-Code Database Tools NocoDB Build databases as spreadsheets Baserow No-code database and Airtable alternative Directus Real-time API and App dashboard for managing SQL database content rowy Low-code backend in the browser Grist Modern relational spreadsheet