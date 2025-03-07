10 Best Free and Open Source Linux GUI Hex Editors

A hex editor is a special type of editor that can open any type of file and display its contents, byte by byte. The “hex” in “hex editor” is short for hexadecimal, which is a base-16 number system. This type of editor lets you view and edit binary files. A binary file is a file that contains data in machine-readable form (as opposed to a text file which can be read by a human).

Since a hex editor is used to edit binary files, they are sometimes known as a binary editor or a binary file editor. If you edit a file with a hex editor, you are said to hex edit the file, and the process of using a hex editor is called hex editing.

Hex editors are often used for debugging and reverse engineering binary communication protocols. They can also review files with an unknown file format, reviewing program memory dumps, and hex comparison. Hex editors can help you remove watermarks or other data that is hidden within a file. Hex editors are a favorite tool of game modding communities.

If you use a text editor to open a binary file, you will see large amounts of incomprehensible information, seemingly random accented characters, and long lines overflowing with text. Editing or saving a binary file in a text editor will corrupt the file.

We feature our recommended GUI hex editors. They are all free and open source software.

Let’s explore the 10 programs at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

GUI Hex Editors ImHex Hex editor with many advanced features Hexerator Hex editor focused on binary file exploration and aiding pattern recognition Okteta Simple KDE editor for the raw data of files with good range of features GHex Hex editor for GNOME wxHexEditor Hex and disk editor which uses the wxWidgets GUI libraries Fhex Aims to be a lightweight yet full-featured hex editor. wxMEdit Improved version of the discontinued MadEdit Bless Gtk# hex editor Chirurgien Helps understand and manipulate file formats BinEd Editor for binary data (hex viewer/editor) written in Jav