5 Best Free and Open Source CNC Software

CNC (also known as numerical control or computer numerical control) is the automated control of machining tools (such as milling machines, lathes, 3d printers, laser cutters, plasma cutters, robot arms, hexapods) by means of a computer.

A CNC machine processes a piece of material (metal, plastic, wood, ceramic, or composite) to meet specifications by following coded programmed instructions and without a manual operator directly controlling the machining operation.

In modern CNC systems, the design of a mechanical part and its manufacturing program are highly automated. The part’s mechanical dimensions are defined using CAD software and then translated into manufacturing directives by computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software.

This chart provides our verdict. We only feature open source software here.

Let’s explore the 5 tools. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

CNC Software Universal Gcode Sender gcode platform used for interfacing with advanced CNC controllers LinuxCNC Drive milling machines, lathes, 3d printers, laser cutters, ... gSender Connect to and control Grbl-based CNCs OpenCamLib Library providing computer aided manufacturing (CAM) algorithms Machinekit Platform for machine control applications

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.