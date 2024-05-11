17 Best Free and Open Source Build Systems

Build automation is the process of automating the creation of a software build and the associated processes including: compiling computer source code into binary code, packaging binary code, and running automated tests.
This type of software takes as input the interdependencies of files (typically source code and output executables) and orchestrates building them, quickly.
In the beginning, Make was the only build automation tool available beyond home-grown solutions. Make has been around since 1976. Make remains widely used, especially in Unix and Unix-like operating systems. But there are lots of other high quality build systems.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Let’s explore the 17 build systems. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.
|Build Systems
|gulp
|Toolkit to automate & enhance your workflow
|Apache Maven
|Build automation tool used primarily for Java projects
|Bazel
|Build and test your multi-language, multi-platform projects
|Cargo
|Rust package manager
|Gradle
|Build tool with a focus on build automation and support for multi-language
|Meson
|Next-generation build system
|Grunt
|JavaScript Task Runner
|CMake
|Family of tools designed to build, test and package software
|Buck2
|Encourages the creation of small, reusable modules
|Leiningen
|Automating Clojure projects
|Apache Ant
|Tool for automating software build processes
|Ninja
|Small build system with a focus on speed
|SCons
|Software construction tool
|Pants
|Scalable build system for monorepos
|PHing
|Build system based on Apache Ant
|Rake
|make-like build utility for Ruby
|Cabal
|Common Architecture for Building Applications and Libraries
This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.
