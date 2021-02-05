Best Free Android Apps: Musicolet – offline music player

There’s a strict eligibility criteria for inclusion in this series. See the Eligibility Criteria section below.

Musicolet is billed as a small yet powerful offline music player which organizes and plays local audio-files stored on your device.

There’s so many things that make Musicolet stand out from the crowd. Besides its extremely polished interface which is extremely intuitive and easy to use, we really admire its awesome gapless playback support.

Gapless playback is the uninterrupted playback of consecutive audio tracks, such that relative time distances in the original audio source are preserved over track boundaries on playback. It’s essential if you listen to classical, electronic music, concept albums, and progressive rock.

Let’s highlight some of the app’s other best features:

Wide range of audio file types are supported.

Playlists.

Support for multiple queues; listen to one queue and prepare/manager other queues at the same time.

Tag editor

Embedded lyrics and .LRC file support.

Extremely fast scanning with the option of advanced scanning which lets you use the program’s own scanner rather than Android’s MediaStorage scanner, and reloads metadata tags of all songs. There’s also the option to scan only specific folders (and their sub-folders).

Sleep timer which lets you close the app after a specified time has elapsed, or after a defined number of songs have played.

Folder browsing.

Widgets with home screen widgets for both light and dark themes. There’s 3×1 simple widgets as well as 4×1 advanced controls widgets, 4×3 controls and queue widgets.

Three themes to choose from: Light, Dark and Black (AMOLED).

Good support for customization.

Experimental support for video files which are played as audio files (only some formats are currently supported).

Internationalization support.

There’s little frippery included except an equalizer offering various presets.

Musicolet is an amazing music player. Its interface is sublime, there’s a really good implementation of gapless playback, lightweight in RAM usage, and offering super fast scanning. It’s a shame the developer has no interest in supporting network access. Nevertheless Musicolet fully deserves our love.

Eligibility criteria

For an Android app to be awarded our love, it must satisfy the following criteria: High quality with a good set of features, stable in operation and mature software; No charge to use the app; No ads in the program; Open source and proprietary software can be included; Apps where additional functionality is available for a payment can be included where appropriate.

