Best Free Android Apps: foobar2000 – advanced audio player

We recently recommended Musicolet, a small yet powerful music player which organizes and plays local audio-files stored on your device. While the app receives our strong recommendation, it has a startling omission, the absence of support for media servers.

foobar2000 is an alternative to Musicolet and is better suited for anyone needing media server support. It offers support for UPnP/DNLA media servers.

Features include:

Supported audio formats: MP3, MP4, AAC, Vorbis, Opus, FLAC, WavPack, WAV, AIFF, Musepack and more with additional components.

Highly customizable.

Gapless playback.

Easily customizable user interface layout.

Full ReplayGain support. ReplayGain is the name of a technique invented to achieve the same perceived playback loudness of audio files. It defines an algorithm to measure the perceived loudness of audio data. ReplayGain allows the loudness of each song within a collection of songs to be consistent.

DSP Effects: Advanced limited, Convert mono to stereo, crossfader, downmix channels to mono, downmix channels to stereo, equalizer, hard -6db limiter, meter crossfeed, resampler, reverse stereo channels, and skip silence.

Supports playback and downloading music from UPnP media servers.

Sync with TuneFUSION.

foobar2000 is a first-rate audio player offering good network support (UPnP/DNLA) and other features not offered by Musicolet. The latter offers a more pleasing aesthetic appeal.

