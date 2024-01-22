Vorta – desktop client for Borg Backup

Having a solid data backup strategy is imperative in keeping your data safe. Your storage drives won’t last forever. Also, hardware failure is just one way you can lose data. Even though Linux is less at risk of nasties like ransomware attacks than other operating systems, it offers no protection from things like natural disasters.

Probably one of the most important software applications, but often neglected, is the backup program. The best Linux backup software will keep you covered when you accidentally delete files, or when a disk bites the dust. Backup software protects a variety of file types, including documents, databases, photos, music, and videos. Backup software provides an automated solution for creating, managing, and restoring data from backups.

There are different types of backup software including full backup software, incremental backup software, and image backup software.

Vorta is a cross-platform Qt-based backup client. It makes managing Borg backups easy by offering a friendly graphical interface. This frontend to BorgBackup is free and open source software.

Installation

We tested Vorta on Ubuntu 23.10. There are packages available for a good range of Linux distros including Ubuntu. On Ubuntu, the software is best installed with apt.

$ sudo apt install vorta

The installation process completed seamlessly.

If there isn’t a distro-specific package available for your distro, the software can be installed with Flatpak, but this installation method might be unsuitable as Flatpak apps don’t have unfettered access to some folders. If that applies to you, there’s always the option to install from source.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction and Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Summary