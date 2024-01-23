RMuP – TUI music player

Linux has so many music players. But there’s always room for one more.
Rusty Music Player (RMuP) is a TUI music player. It’s free and open source software written in Rust.
Installation
We tested RMUP on Ubuntu 23.10. There is a package available in the Arch User Repository (for Arch and Arch-based distros), but no package for Ubuntu. Instead, we can build the source code using cargo, Rust’s package manager.
$ cargo install --git https://gitlab.com/jcheatum/rmup.git
The image shows the build process completing.
~/.cargo/bin is already in our PATH.
Next page: Page 2 – In Operation and Summary
Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction and Installation
Page 2 – In Operation and Summary
Pages: 1 2
–Luke– what do you recommend for a text-based music player with gapless playback?
These are my recommendations. All offer gapless playback.
musikcube – written in C++
tap – written in Rust
cmus – written in C
termusic – written in Rust
kew (formally known as cue) – written in C
They are all open source.
I’ve used musikcube before but none of the others. Something to get my teeth (ears) into!