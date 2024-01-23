Music sketch

RMuP – TUI music player

CLI, Multimedia, Reviews

Linux has so many music players. But there’s always room for one more.

Rusty Music Player (RMuP) is a TUI music player. It’s free and open source software written in Rust.

Installation

We tested RMUP on Ubuntu 23.10. There is a package available in the Arch User Repository (for Arch and Arch-based distros), but no package for Ubuntu. Instead, we can build the source code using cargo, Rust’s package manager.

$ cargo install --git https://gitlab.com/jcheatum/rmup.git

The image shows the build process completing.

RMuP building

~/.cargo/bin is already in our PATH.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation and Summary

Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction and Installation
Page 2 – In Operation and Summary

Pages: 1 2
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kile
Kile
4 hours ago

–Luke– what do you recommend for a text-based music player with gapless playback?

0
Reply
Luke Baker
Author
Luke Baker
4 hours ago
Reply to  Kile

These are my recommendations. All offer gapless playback.

musikcube – written in C++
tap – written in Rust
cmus – written in C
termusic – written in Rust
kew (formally known as cue) – written in C

They are all open source.

5
Reply
Jacob
Jacob
3 hours ago
Reply to  Luke Baker

I’ve used musikcube before but none of the others. Something to get my teeth (ears) into!

0
Reply