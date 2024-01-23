RMuP – TUI music player

Linux has so many music players. But there’s always room for one more.

Rusty Music Player (RMuP) is a TUI music player. It’s free and open source software written in Rust.

Installation

We tested RMUP on Ubuntu 23.10. There is a package available in the Arch User Repository (for Arch and Arch-based distros), but no package for Ubuntu. Instead, we can build the source code using cargo, Rust’s package manager.

$ cargo install --git https://gitlab.com/jcheatum/rmup.git

The image shows the build process completing.

~/.cargo/bin is already in our PATH.

