13 Best Free and Open Source Universal Access Tools

A startling fact is that there are in excess of a billion people who have some type of significant disability. That represents approximately 16% of the world’s population with a physical, sensory or mental limitation that interferes with their ability to move, see, hear or learn. 350 million people in the world are partially sighted or blind. The faster computer technology evolves, the more excluded these individuals would become without development in computer software that seeks to address their needs.

Accessibility is the degree to which products, devices, services, or environments are available to as many people as possible whatever their circumstances. Accessibility can be viewed as the ability to access and benefit from a system or entity. Accessibility is paramount. Social inclusion is not an act of charity but a fundamental human right.

We have witnessed Linux software and distributions that have made strides to help make everyone socially inclusive. For example, the GNOME Accessibility Project develops open source accessibility solutions for graphical user interfaces. Ubuntu has an Accessibility Team that aims to make Ubuntu usable by a broad a spectrum of people as possible.

There are also lots of individual software applications that offer different accessibility features. This article seeks to identify some of the finest open source software that is available that helps to enable individuals make full use of computer-based technology whatever their physical or sensory abilities.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software are eligible for inclusion.

Let’s explore the 13 universal access tools at hand. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot, together with links to relevant resources.

Universal Access Tools Orca Screen Reader Scriptable screen reader Liblouis Braille translator, back-translator and formatter Florence Virtual Keyboard Extensible scalable virtual keyboard Speakup Kernel-based speech synthesizer driver suite Onboard Useful for tablet PC users and for mobility impaired users BRLTTY Gives a braille user access to the text consoles Julius Two-pass large vocabulary continuous speech recognition engine Emacspeak Emacs extension that provides spoken output Mouse actions Execute commands from mouse events GOK GNOME On Screen Keyboard CoreKeyboard Simple virtual keyboard with word suggestions Dasher Graphical predictive text input system Odilia Rust-based screen reader

