Stonks – terminal based stock visualizer and tracker

Stonks is a terminal based stock visualizer and tracker that displays realtime stocks in graph format. It uses Yahoo Finance to retrieval the financial information.

This is cross-platform software running under Linux, macOS and Windows.

It’s written in Go and published under an open source license.

Installation

We tested Stonks with the Manjaro distro. There’s a package in the Arch User Repository for Arch-based distros such as Manjaro. But if your distro of choice doesn’t provide a distro-specific package you’ll need to follow a manual installation which is straightforward.

First clone the project’s GitHub repository.

$ git clone https://github.com/ericm/stonks

Change into the newly created directory.

$ cd stonks

Next, compile the source code.

$ make

To reduce the file size, we can use strip, a utility which discard symbols and other data from object files.

$ strip stonks

We can install the software with the command.

$ make install

This command copies the executable stonks file to ~/go/bin . We’ll leave it as an exercise for the reader how to add this directory to the PATH.

The project provides binaries for Linux, macOS, and Windows.

The program’s config file is located at ~/.config/stonks.yml

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation and Summary

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction and Installation

Page 2 – In Operation and Summary