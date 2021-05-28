qytdl – Qt frontend for Youtube-DL

A common complaint about YouTube is that to watch the material you need to use a web browser. Fortunately, some creative developers have developed applications that allow you to bypass the web-only barrier of YouTube.
qytdl (also known as qYoutube-DL) is a Qt-based frontend to youtube-dl. That program is a hugely popular open source download manager for video and audio from YouTube and over 1,000 other video hosting websites.
qytdl lets you construct a queue of URLs, and download the entire list in a single step.
Installation
The developer doesn’t provide any official packages for specific distributions. But there is a package in the Arch User Repository for Arch and Arch-based distributions.
You’ll need Python 3 and PyQt5 installed on your system. And as the program is a frontend for youtube-dl, you’ll also need that software present on your system. Our fairly vanilla Ubuntu installation was only missing PyQt5. That is installed with the command:
$ sudo apt install python3-pyqt5
We can then clone the project’s repository, and run the program from the project’s src directory.
$ git clone https://github.com/jahendrie/qytdl.git
$ cd qytdl/src
$ python3 main.py
To install the software execute the command:
$ sudo make install
