MusicPod – music, podcast and internet radio player

Many of our audio reviews have explored music players that are in an early stage of development. We’re always conscious that it can be unfair to review software too early in its lifecycle. It’s not surprising that they can miss essential functionality or lack stability and polish. Sometimes it’s best to wait until software has matured somewhat before putting it under the microscope.

Nevertheless, it’s often interesting to look at newcomers to the scene. After all, mighty oaks grow from little acorns, and all projects have to start somewhere.

MusicPod is an example of a project that’s in a very early stage of development. It’s a music, radio and podcast player wrapped up in a graphical user interface.

The project is written in the Dart programming language.

MusicPod uses Metadata God, an audio file metadata reading and writing library for Flutter, as well as podcast_search, a simple library providing programmatic access to the iTunes search API for podcasts.

Installation

There’s a snap available which we installed in the usual way:

$ sudo snap install musicpod

The full source code is available, but we haven’t tried to compile the software. There’s no package in the Arch User Repository.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Memory Usage

Page 4 – Summary