Run Linux on Refurbished Mini PCs – Part 1

This is a series of articles about buying a refurbished mini PC to run Linux as a desktop machine. Along the way, we’ll explain what you really need.

Most of the acceleration toward super-small in desktop PCs has happened over the last decade. Naturally, there are many business machines running today in bulky power tower cases containing dedicated graphics card and multiple disks. But the mini PC revolution in the last decade has seen many desktops shrunk to compact cubes, and even sticks little larger than a USB flash drive.

What has enabled the size reduction? The main reason lies at graphics acceleration and other essential features have been subsumed under the CPU. Low power CPUs generate less heat which means that it’s easy to keep a computer’s components cool without thermal throttling or noisy fans.

Why buy a Mini PC?

Small, space-saving dimensions: One of the most challenging parts of having a traditional desktop setup is finding space for the base unit, the monitor, and all the wired/wireless extras. Mini PCs take up minimal space. Some can be mounted at the back of a monitor, others will fit on even the smallest desks.

There are disadvantages with a mini PC of course. Probably the biggest drawback is their limited expansion capability. Their small size means that the machine cannot be upgraded or the options are very limited. It’s therefore important to make sure a mini PC meets both your current and future needs.

In the corporate sector, mini PCs are attractive. Most equipment uses fewer fans and lower power hardware so there are efficiency savings. This can be substantial depending on the size of a business. Their lighter weight makes them easier to work with, move to new locations, and easier to mount.

Leasing business equipment is popular. It offers greater flexibility in terms of payment, and easier upgrades down the line. Many businesses opt to lease computer requirement rather than spending a lump sum buying equipment.

The popularity of mini PCs in the corporate world and the popularity of leasing arrangements means there’s a constant stream of refurbished business machines coming on the market available to purchase. With a good supply, there’s good competition on prices.

Why buy a refurbished Mini PC?

Value for Money . A great refurbished mini PC capable for running Linux as a desktop machine is available to purchase for around £200-£300. That’s substantially cheaper than a PC put together with the latest generation components.

The series will move on to examine each of the key components of a refurbished mini PC. The next article will focus on the CPU, the electronic circuitry that executes instructions comprising a computer program.

