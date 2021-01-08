Linux Candy: WallpaperDownloader – download, change, manage wallpapers

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.

Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.

WallpaperDownloader is open source software that allows users to download wallpapers from different remote locations automatically. The application runs in the background. WallpaperDownloader is written in Java.

Installation

We tested the software on Ubuntu exclusively. Installation is a breeze. For example, the program can be installed using snap. This is the method we used.

$ sudo snap install wallpaperdownloader

If you prefer not to use snap packages, there are alternative ways to install the software. The method can be distro-specific. For example, for Arch and Arch-based distros there’s a package in the Arch User Repository.

But if you are running Ubuntu, it’s recommended to install the program via the software’s official PPA repository.

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:eloy-garcia-pca/wallpaperdownloader

$ sudo apt update

$ sudo apt install wallpaperdownloader

There’s also support for Flatpak, a universal packaging format with a decentralized means of distribution.

As the program is written in Java, this is cross-platform software, so it runs on other operating systems besides Linux such as Mac OS X and Windows.

